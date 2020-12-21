Hyderabad: TDF donates groceries, blankets to needy

Rachakonda Police Commissioner, Mahesh M Bhagwat and Peerzadiguda Mayor, Jakka Venkat Reddy also participated in the programme

Hyderabad: Telangana Development Forum (TDF) lead by its president (USA) Challa Kavita organised a programme for free distribution of groceries and blankets to over 200 people, who were affected by heavy rains in October, in 8th ward of Peerzadiguda Municipal Corporation, here on Sunday.

While appreciating initiative of TDF, Bhagwat lauded efforts of NRIs for motherland. Kavita appreciated the efforts of Rachakonda Police in social service activities, especially for cause of women and briefed about different activities being taken up TDF, said a press release.

