Hyderabad: Techie dies in hit and run case at Chaderghat

The victim S Sairam, a resident of Vanasthalipuram after completing work was returning home on Saturday night on his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit his bike

By Telangana Today Published Date - 4 February 2024, 10:15 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: A software engineer died in a hit and run case at Chaderghat on Saturday night.

The victim S Sairam (23), a resident of Vanasthalipuram after completing work was returning home on Saturday night on his motorcycle when an unknown vehicle hit his bike.

Sairam sustained serious injuries in the incident and died on the spot while the drive escaped from the spot, said Chaderghat police. .

On information, the Chaderghat police reached the spot and shifted the body to Osmania General Hospital mortuary for post-mortem examination. A case is registered and investigation on to identify the vehicle that caused the accident.

The police are checking the footages of the surveillance cameras installed in the vicinity of the spot.

In a separate case, a woman Bushra Fatima (45) died while her husband Ahmed Mohiuddin (55) sustained injuries when a TSRTC bus hit their scooter at Bahadurpura road on Sunday afternoon.

The couple was on their way to the city from their house in Shastripuram when the RTC bus coming from Wanaparthy to MGBS, hit the scooter at Tadban junction and the couple fell down. The woman died on the spot due to head injury while Mohiuddin sustained injuries and was shifted to Osmania General Hospital for treatment. A case is registered against the driver of the TSRTC bus and he is taken into custody.