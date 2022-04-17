Hyderabad: Techie turned lenswoman tells her tale of ‘Cradle Photos’

Published Date - 12:25 AM, Sun - 17 April 22

Photographer Shwetanjali is passionate about collecting childhood memories.

Hyderabad: One of the most special phases in life for most women is pregnancy and raising their newborn babies. Making sure that these precious moments are etched in their memories beautifully is Cradle Photos.

Impressive work & clientele

Started by Shwetanjali R two years ago, the company undertakes bump to baby photoshoots in Hyderabad and has an impressive clientele list that includes television actor Sameera Sherief. She also exhibited one of her photographs at the State Art Gallery.

“My career in photography began when I had my first baby in 2014 – I would be constantly clicking my kid’s photos and I eventually did it for my friends’ kids as well. I then pursued a few short courses in photography and would attend photo walks and took an interest in street photography as well,” said Shweta, who is an Electrical Engineer with experience working at Infosys.

From her childhood, Shweta has been passionate about collecting memories – be it her favourite geometry box at school or tiny things from her travels. Later on, she discovered that the best way to collect memories is through photographs. She quit her corporate job for a creative career, but not without support from her mother-in-law. But how different and challenging are baby shoots?

Shweta shares that they take a lot of planning as the little ones’ sleep and feeding schedules must be kept in mind for everything to go smoothly.

Pre-shoot pampering

“If it’s a newborn baby, I prefer doing my photo session when the baby is sleeping. For toddlers, I do it when they’re most active and make sure I bond with them before the shoot so that they are comfortable in front of the camera,” added 32-year-old Shweta, who provides all the cute costumes and props and takes care of handling the baby fully professionally for the shoot.

She currently handles the entire company all alone and does about 15-20 shoots in a month. The basic package for bump/baby shoots at Cradle Photos starts at Rs 15,000. She can be reached at: https://www.instagram.com/cradlephotos/.

