Hyderabad techie’s e-cycle project turns into successful startup

By Sandeep Erukala Updated On - 07:06 PM, Mon - 22 May 23

Hyderabad: City-based techie Prashant Mamidala, inspired by his son’s science project, has ventured into the world of electric bicycles.

While riding his invention on the road, Prashant received numerous inquiries from intrigued passersby, leading him to consider transforming his creation into a viable business. In September 2022, he officially launched his startup, ‘Mamidala E-bikes’.

Before establishing his startup, Prashant visited Ludhiana in Punjab for two weeks to outsource the remodeling process.

The e-cycles offered by Mamidala E-bikes come in a range of 25 km to 100 km and are available at affordable prices compared to other brands in the market.

Equipped with 250W or 350W hub motors, these e-cycles boast a dual battery system, allowing for easy detachment during charging.

A single charge can power the e-cycle for up to 10 hours, with a three-hour charging time to achieve full battery capacity. Depending on customer preferences, the e-cycles are fitted with either a 7.5 Ah battery, providing a 40 km range, or an 18 Ah battery, offering a 100 km range. The maximum speed of the e-cycles is 25 km/h.

Prashant revealed that the cycles are procured from Ludhiana, and the e-cycle KIT is assembled there by vendors before being transported to Hyderabad. Batteries are fitted to the cycles in Hyderabad based on customer demand.

The startup has gained popularity, particularly among students in Hyderabad, with approximately 10 cycles being sold daily.

In terms of cost, Prashant emphasized that the travel expense is remarkably low, amounting to only Rs.8 per 100 km. For example, a round trip from Kukatpally to Uppal would cost Rs.100 by traditional means, whereas e-cycle users would spend only Rs.5.

Mamidala E-bikes offers various models to cater to different needs. The lightweight model designed for women and college girls costs Rs.23,000 and provides a range of 25 km. On the other hand, the model designed for delivery persons offers a 100 km range and is priced at Rs.38,000.

Looking ahead, Prashant aims to establish a manufacturing centre in Hyderabad to streamline the production process and reduce outsourcing.

He also appealed to the government for subsidies to benefit end-users and encourage greater adoption of electric vehicles, thereby contributing to carbon emission reduction.

Additionally, Prashant requested the government’s support in creating more cycle lanes within the city to promote active mobility.