Hyderabad teenage girl ends life, family alleges harassment by school

Hyderabad: A 15-year-old girl allegedly died by suicide by hanging herself at her house in Kakatiya Nagar of Neredmet on Thursday. Her family alleged she was depressed over the harassment by the school authorities for not paying her school fee.

The girl identified as Yasaswini, a Class Ten student of a private school in Neredmet, was found hanging from the ceiling fan in her room by her parents. She is suspected to end her life around midnight. On a complaint, the Neredmet police booked a case and taken up investigation.

Based on facts in the complaint and further evidence, action will be taken on those responsible, they said.

