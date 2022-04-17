Hyderabad: Teenager dies under suspicious circumstances at Moghalpura

Hyderabad: A teenager died under suspicious circumstances while playing volley ball at Moghalpura on Saturday night.

According to the police, Mohd Nawaz (14), a Class IX student of government school lived at Alijah Kotla along with his family members. Around midnight on Saturday, the boy allegedly collapsed while playing volley ball. On coming to know about this, his parents rushed him to Osmania General Hospital where doctors pronounced him dead. The family members of the boy told the police that Nawaz was observing fast since the beginning of the month of Ramzan and might have died due to dehydration.

“There are no external injuries on the body to indicate that he was attacked. However we have suspicion on the circumstances leading to the death as different versions are coming. A case was booked and we are awaiting the autopsy report,” said an official of Moghalpura police station.

The body was handed over to the family members on Sunday after postmortem examination.

