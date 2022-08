Hyderabad: Teenager feared drowned in lake at Ibrahimpatnam

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:54 PM, Mon - 15 August 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: A teenage boy is feared to have died in the Pedda Cheruvu at Ibrahimpatnam on the city outskirts on Monday.

The boy, Vishnuvardhan Reddy (19), a degree student, was reportedly last seen by villagers walking near the lake. Police quoted his family saying Reddy was upset over loan app harassment and was suspected to have jumped into the lake to end his life.

The Ibrahimpatnam police with the help of swimmers launched a search operation, but Reddy was yet to be traced.