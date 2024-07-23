Hyderabad: Telangana Cyber Security Bureau arrests three fraudsters

The arrested are Mohammed Ilyas of Kishanbagh, Mohammed Rizwan of Asifnagar and Syed Gulam Askari of Amannagar, Tallabkatta.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 July 2024, 09:34 PM

Hyderabad: Three persons who facilitated a big financial fraud by providing bank account details of their acquaintances and relatives to cyber fraudsters were arrested by the Telangana Cyber Security Bureau on Tuesday.

According to the police, cyber fraudsters had duped an elderly man of Rs. 5.40 crores and got the amount transferred to 17 bank accounts provided by the trio. “The suspects got a commission for withdrawing the amount from the bank and getting it converting into crypto currency before transferring it to the account of one Mustafa, who is staying in Dubai,” said Director, TGCSB, Shikha Goel.

The bank accounts were also used in 26 other cybercrime cases. “Investigation is underway to ascertain the identity of bank account holders and complicity of bank officials,” she added.