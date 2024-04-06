Hyderabad: The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience extended till April 14

The exhibition was initially scheduled to conclude on April 10.

By Ruchi Rai Sohni Updated On - 6 April 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: Hyderabad’s first-ever van Gogh-themed immersive exhibition, the Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience, which has been captivating the people of Hyderabad since its launch in March, has been extended till April 14. The exhibition was initially scheduled to conclude on April 10.

“Hyderabad has shown us tremendous love,” said Nikhil Chinapa, producer of the Exhibition. “The first week of The Real Van Gogh Immersive Experience was completely sold out, and we have extended the exhibition till April 14 due to the popular demand,” he added.

The exhibition brings out the colors and emotions of the Dutch master’s paintings via an unparalleled visual spectacle, boasting India’s first 22K lumen projection and largest screens in India, and a specially created music score by Mitch de Klein that breathes new life into van Gogh’s timeless masterpieces. It provides art enthusiasts a unique opportunity to immerse themselves in the beauty of van Gogh’s masterpieces in a way never seen before.

The hour-long journey through the exhibition unfold across four curated spaces, each designed to offer a distinct facet of the artist’s work. After the immersive journey, visitors can explore The Merchandise Store, where they can take home souvenirs and mementos related to the exhibition and also there is an Art-Themed Cafe with a special van Gogh-inspired menu.