Hyderabad: Thief freed from jail creates panic in Rajendranagar

By | Published: 12:08 am

Hyderabad: Mohd Ghouse Pasha, who was recently released from the prison after serving sentence for breaking into the Nizam’s museum and stealing antiques, created panic with swords at Suleman Nagar in Rajendranagar here in the early hours of Friday.

Pasha, along with a few of his associates and allegedly armed with daggers and swords, went on a damaging spree and attacked parked cars and doors of five houses. Panic struck residents alerted the Rajendranagar police, who reached the spot immediately. But by then, the suspects had fled.

In September 2018, Ghouse, along with his associate Mohd. Mubeen, broke into the Nizam’s Museum in Purani Haveli and stole a gold tiffin box weighing 2 kg, a cup, saucer, and spoon studded with rubies, diamonds and emeralds. A local court had in 2020 convicted them for the crime.

