Hyderabad: Thieves target temple, decamp with deity idol and silver ornaments

Hyderabad: Unidentified persons targeted Sri Mallanna Swamy temple at Balajinagar in Jawaharnagar and decamped with the deity idol and silver ornaments, altogether worth Rs.75,000 on Friday.

The temple priest Phani had locked the temple and gone home on Thursday night after which the thieves are suspected to have entered into the premises. They gained entry via the main entrance and stole the valuables. The incident came to light when Phani reached the temple on Friday morning.

The Jawaharnagar police are investigating.