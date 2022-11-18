Dhrupad vocal performances by Pandit Umakant Gundecha in Hyderabad

Published Date - 03:15 PM, Fri - 18 November 22

Hyderabad: As part of the Festival of Music organised by KaushikDhwanee Music Dance and Art Academy, in association with Department of Language and Culture, Dhrupad vocal performances will be held on Saturday and Sunday at 6 pm at Rangbhoomi Spaces, Gachibowli.

It will be an enchanting evening of performances by Pandit Umakant Gundecha and other vocalists. Umakant Gundecha is known as the leading Dagarvani Dhrupad performer and well-known teacher of the ancient Indian musical vocal genre.

Umakant, along with his brother late Pandit Ramakant Gundecha, presented Drupad on several global stages. They have been the most active performers and teachers of this ancient musical form and have done numerous international tours visiting 50-plus countries.

Durin the music festival in the city, students and teachers of KaushikDhwanee will present various items in Indian classical as well as Western music on Satruday, while on Sunday, a classical vocal Dhrupad performance will be held by Pandit Umakant Gundecha, Anant Gundecha, Dhani Gundecha, and Kaushik Lahoti. Pakhawaj will be accompanied by Akhilesh Gundecha.

The music fest marks the 10th anniversary of KaushikDhwanee, which was founded in 2012 to teach students vocal singing, playing various musical instruments, and dance and art forms.

The objective of KaushikDhwanee is to present classical music such that it will appeal to and be appreciated by the masses. In the past decade, the institution trained 5,000+ students, of which 500+ were trained for Trinity College of Music grade exams, and 250+ were trained for Gandharva Mahavidyalaya Indian Music exams.