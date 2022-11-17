Hyderabad: NoBroker.com launches experience centre at Gachibowli

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 07:30 PM, Thu - 17 November 22

Hyderabad: NoBroker.com, a tech-based real estate platform, launched an experience centre at Gachibowli. This will offer customers a touch-and-feel experience of home decor products. The platform has about 10 lakh customers in the city.

“The home interiors’ organised market is capturing a small segment of the overall market and there is scope for NoBroker to grow. With other home services of NoBroker, interiors are an extension for us. Hyderabad is among the top 3 cities in the country in terms of spending on home interiors,” said Amit Kumar Agarwal, CEO and Co-Founder, NoBroker.

The experience centre showcases kitchen and wardrobe products and has design experts to help customers, it said in a release.