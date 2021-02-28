Hyderabad: Three killed in road accident at Shadnagar

According to reports reaching here, a car on it’s way from Hyderabad to Kurnool rammed into a road divider at Y junction Shadnagar.

Hyderabad: Three persons were reportedly killed in a road accident at Shadnagar in Ranga Reddy district early on Sunday.

The driver was reportedly overspeeding and lost control over the vehicle resulting in the incident.

On information the police reached the spot and shifted the bodies to local mortuary. A case is registered.