Hyderabad: Three persons from a family missing

By | Published: 8:32 pm

Hyderabad: A woman along with her two children went missing from her house in Miyapur.

According to the police, Deepika lives along with her husband and two children aged 14 and 8 years at Hafeezpet. A month ago, she left the house along with two children without informing anyone. The family members approached the police and made a complaint following which a case was registered and efforts started to trace the three persons.

“A few months ago the woman had left the house following a quarrel with her husband over family issues and returned later. We have learnt there was again a quarrel between them following which she left the house,” said Ravi Kiran, sub inspector Miyapur police station.

