Hyderabad: Three persons, including juveniles held for robbery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:16 PM, Sat - 10 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police on Saturday arrested three persons including two boy juveniles on charges of robbery and seized a bike and gold chain from them.

The prime suspect Devender alias Jai (21), an auto-rickshaw driver from Saidabad, with the help of the juveniles, also from the same neighbourhood, attacked a pedestrian and robbed his gold chain weighing 14 grams and cash of Rs.5, 000 on December 3.

Based on a complaint, the Saidabad police booked a case and nabbed the trio.