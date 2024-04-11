Losing money in online games, woman fakes robbery

By Telangana Today Published Date - 11 April 2024, 10:00 PM

Hyderabad: A young woman who lost money to online games, fearing consequences, faked a robbery in her house at Rajendranagar on Thursday.

The incident occurred in the afternoon, when the woman shouting out for help came out of her house. She claimed two unidentified persons wearing masks had entered into their house when she was in the bathroom and broke open the almirah and escaped with cash of Rs 25,000 from it.

When she tried to stop them, the robbers pushed her and fled from the spot, the woman alleged. On being alerted by the local residents, the Rajendranagar police reached the spot and took up investigation.

Upon examining the CCTV footage, the police could not found any evidence of thieves. On being probed further, the woman confessed she had borrowed Rs 25,000 from her friends and lost it in online games.

Not knowing how to repay the debt, she staged a fake robbery. To create a robbery scene and appear as if someone had rummaged through things, she had them strewn around in her room, before calling up for help.