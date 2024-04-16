Case against Hyderabad-based NGO for allegedly cheating people

The case was registered following a complaint by an individual Kishore, who alleged that the Hyderabad Youth Courage office bearers Salman and Ayub raised donations for people affected following the alleged Israel invasion of Gaza.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 16 April 2024, 03:23 PM

Hyderabad: The Saidabad police registered a case against a city-based NGO, Hyderabad Youth Courage, for allegedly cheating people after collecting donations for Palestine.

However, Kishore alleged the NGO did not take up any humanitarian work nor provided updates about the expenditure to the donors. The police invoked Section 420 of IPC against them and are investigating.

Previously, the Hyderabad police registered cheating cases against Hyderabad Youth Courage for cheating and misappropriation of public donations raised through crowdfunding. The office bearers Salman and Ayub were detained under PD Act by the Hyderabad police last year.