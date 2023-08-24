Hyderabad: Three persons injured after auto-rickshaw overturns at Durgam Cheruvu cable bridge

The auto rickshaw driver who was at a high speed tried to avoid hitting a scooter in front of him and lost control over his vehicle and it over turned
Hyderabad: Three persons were injured when an auto-rickshaw overturned at the cable bridge, Durgam Cheruvu on Thursday.
The auto rickshaw driver who was at a high speed tried to avoid hitting a scooter in front of him and lost control over his vehicle and it over turned. Two passengers and the driver were injured in the accident.
The passers-by people and Madhapur police rushed to their rescue and shifted the injured to hospital. The injured were administered first aid at the hospital. The incident was captured on the surveillance cameras installed on the cable bridge.