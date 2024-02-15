Hyderabad: Three persons rob jewellery shop at knifepoint; nabbed

The trio had entered into a shop on Wednesday and decamped with gold ornaments at knife point after attacking the shop’s salesman

By Telangana Today Published Date - 15 February 2024, 09:45 PM

Representational Image

Hyderabad: Three persons who had robbed a jewellery shop at knifepoint in Malakpet were reportedly taken into custody by the Hyderabad police late on Thursday evening. The trio had entered into a shop on Wednesday and decamped with gold ornaments at knife point after attacking the shop’s salesman.

The CCTV footage of the entire incident reported at the shop emerged on Thursday. In the footage three men are seen looting the store. Soon after the incident, the injured salesman was rushed to a local hospital for treatment of stab injuries he sustained while trying to resist the attempt.

The police with the help of footage managed to identify and track down the three men and finally nabbed them.

An official announcement about their arrest is awaited.