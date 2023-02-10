Hyderabad: Three youths jailed for assaulting traffic cop

A local court on Friday sentenced three persons to six months simple imprisonment in a case of abusing and assaulting a traffic police on duty reported at Nampally in 2018.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:03 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Representational image.

In October 2018, V.Janardhan, a home guard from Nampally traffic police station, as part of his official duty, was capturing photos of motorists violating traffic rules at Niloufer Hospital. The three youths – Ghouse Khan, Jafer Khan and Saber, who got angered at the cop clicking their photos for triple riding, picked up an argument with Janardhan. They abused and assaulted him and leaving him in torn uniform.

Based on Janardhan’s complaint, the Nampally police booked a case and arrested the trio. City Police Commissioner CV Anand appreciated the investigation officer and team.