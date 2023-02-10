Santoshnagar inspector attached to HQ after harassment allegations

By Telangana Today Published Date - 05:30 PM, Fri - 10 February 23

Hyderabad: Santoshnagar inspector T Vamshi Krishna Rao was on Friday attached to the City Armed Reserve headquarters following allegations of harassing a woman sub-inspector.

City Police Commissioner CV Anand issued a memo in this regard and also ordered an enquiry into the allegations and directed senior officials to submit a report.

Based on the report, further action will be contemplated. Senior officials are also examining similar complaints against the inspector in the past.