Santoshnagar inspector attached to HQ after harassment allegations

Hyderabad: Santoshnagar inspector T Vamshi Krishna Rao was on Friday attached to the City Armed Reserve headquarters following allegations of harassing a woman sub-inspector.
City Police Commissioner CV Anand issued a memo in this regard and also ordered an enquiry into the allegations and directed senior officials to submit a report.
Based on the report, further action will be contemplated. Senior officials are also examining similar complaints against the inspector in the past.