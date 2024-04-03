ACB apprehends town planning dept Deputy Director for bribery in Hyderabad

On Wednesday, Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) operatives apprehended the Deputy Director of the Town and Country Planning Department in the act as he solicited and received a bribe of Rs. 50,000 in exchange for performing official duties.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 3 April 2024, 07:05 PM

Representational Image

The official Jagan Mohan, working at the office of the Directorate of Town and Country Planning Department, AC Guard was caught by ACB City Range Unit – I at his office when he allegedly accepted the bribe amount. He demanded the bribe to issue building construction permission, said ACB officials.

The official is arrested and produced before the ACB Court Nampally.