Hyderabad: Thrill of having police siren on car lands trader in jail

A trader from old Bowenpally installed the police siren in his car and was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner honking unnecessarily on the roads and creating public nuisance

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:39 PM, Fri - 31 March 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: The thrill of having a police siren on his car landed this trader from Bowenpally in police custody.

According to the police, Mohd.Jahangir (28), a trader from Old Bowenpally, installed the police siren in his car and was driving the vehicle in a rash and negligent manner honking unnecessarily on the roads and creating public nuisance.

Police said Jahangir was caught by the patrol vehicle staff at RR Nagar in Bowenpally while patrolling the area on Thursday late evening.

He was taken into custody and on being questioned confessed he had installed the siren as he enjoyed the thrill of driving on the city streets with siren on.