Hyderabad to get respite from hot summer from Thursday, says IMD

By Telangana Today Published: Published Date - 04:55 PM, Thu - 14 April 22

File Photo

Hyderabad: Hyderabad is all set to get some reprieve from the prevailing hot summer conditions from Thursday onwards.

According to a forecast by the India Meteorological Department (IMD), the trough discontinuity from west Vidarbha to South Interior Karnataka now runs from west Vidarbha to North Interior Karnataka across Marathwada at 0.9 km above mean sea level.

“Hyderabad will see a partly cloudy sky for the next four days. Thunder clouds are likely to develop during the evening or night. Maximum and minimum temperatures are likely to be around 39 degree Celsius and 25 degree Celsius respectively,” the weather monitoring department said.

According to the Telangana State Development Planning Society (TSDPS), the maximum temperature recorded in the city on Thursday was 39.2 degree at Bandlaguda while Rajendranagar witnessed the lowest minimum temperature of 21.2 degree Celsius.

The IMD had earlier also issued a yellow alert from April 14 to 18 stating that the State can look forward to welcoming light to moderate rain or thundershowers.

However, Adilabad continues to sizzle with blistering heatwave conditions. According to a weather report by the Telangana State Development Planning Society, the district experienced a maximum temperature of 43 degree Celsius on Thursday. The temperature has been hovering between 40 to 43.5 degree Celsius in the district for the past two days.

Maximum temperatures are expected to be in the range of 39 to 42 degree Celsius in many districts for the next three days.

