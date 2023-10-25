Hyderabad to host Horse Power Sports League in December

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:30 PM, Wed - 25 October 23

Hyderabad: The city of Hyderabad will host the first-of-its-kind equestrian league Horse Power Sports League (HPSL) in December, the organisers said in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

Divulging more information about the new league, HPSL chairman and managing director Suresh Paladugu said that the league will be played only on weekends for a total of nine weeks. “We are planning to have two editions in one year. Probably more details will be out next month. The first edition will be held in the December, January and February window and the second edition in the June, July and August window. A total of seven teams will be in competition,” he said.

Hyderabad Race Club Chairman Surender Reddy said that the league is a great concept and hoped it would develop the game of equestrian in the country. "The league is an attempt to show the thousands of years of connection between horses and humans and the history of the horse race of the country to today's society and that horse riding is not a gamble. Our central and State governments have been asked to encourage and provide some relaxation to these horse sports in the form of taxes," he said.

