Hyderabad to witness a three-day music and dance extravaganza – Ramayana Kalpavrksam!

By Telangana Today Published Date - 28 March 2024, 04:47 PM

Hyderabad: Classical dancer, scholar, Ananda Shankar Jayant, in association with the Ministry of Culture, Shankarananda Kalakshetra Natyarambha and Brhat, is hosting a 3-day music and dance extravaganza, ‘Ramayana Kalpavrksam’, from March 29 to 31, at the CCRT Campus.

The festival presents a visual treat with a stellar line up of events that include a galaxy of renowned artistes and speakers from across the country, thought provoking talks and discussions, immersive arts workshops in dance ideation, Sanskrit and digital arts, Artisans corner, and other features.

On March 29, the festival has a dance choreographed by Ananda Shankar Jayant, Sri Rama Namam – Entha Ruchi Ra and A Civilisation rises again – Ayodhya a Ground Report talk by Swati Goel Sharma.

March 30 will have Ramayana in warp and weft – Ramayana on textiles, painting, weaving and embroidery talk by Shefali Vaidya, Svayambodha and Shatrubodha – Twin Wheels of a Civilisation, Nupur Sharma in conversation with Pankaj Saxena, Sri Rama Raksha, storytelling and music by Vinay Varanasi and Vivek Sadasivam and Dhruva, songs in praise of Hanuman and dance by Aayana and choreography by Krishna Manognya Balaraju.

March 31 session has a book release, Babur- The Chessboard King by author Aabhas Maldahiyar, A Sacred awakening talk by Dushyanth Sridhar and musical evening – Rejoicing in Raghu, IndoSoul by KarthickIyer.

The festival also has Immersive Arts workshops on March 30 and 31 – Ramayana mantra mala, potent Life Mantras within Valmiki’s Verses; Sanskrit chanting and learning workshop by Udaya Shreyas, Founder – The Sanskrit Channel, Rama Mandala, drawing on canvas and digital painting workshop by Lakshmi Ambady and Purushottama, Exploring elements of Shakti and Bhakti in the stories of Rama, Dance, ideation workshop by Dr Anupama Kylash.

The festival requires registration www.ramayanakalpavrksam.com