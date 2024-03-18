Hyderabad: Town planning officer lands in ACB trap

ACB officials caught a Town Planning Officer of Nizampet municipality red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.50 lakh from a man

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 March 2024, 07:42 PM

Hyderabad: The Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) officials caught a Town Planning Officer (TPO) of Nizampet municipality red handed when he demanded and accepted a bribe of Rs. 1.50 lakh from a man on Monday.

The official M Srinivasa Rao, town planning officer and in-charge assistant city planner, Nizampet Municipal Corporation had allegedly accepted the amount through a private person Ramulu from a tea point owner.

“Srinivasa Rao demanded the money from one Srinivasulu Naidu for not dismantling the tea point and the sign board of Chennapatnam Cheeralu’ shop erected on building premises of the complainant,” said ACB official.

On a complaint, the ACB registered a case and trapped Srinivasa Rao and Ramulu when they accepted the bribe amount. Both of them are arrested and produced before the court.