Hyderabad: Traffic advisory for Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu valedictory on Monday

Published Date - 05:09 PM, Sat - 20 August 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police have issued an advisory for the valedictory programme of the Swatantra Bharata Vajrotsavalu celebrations on Monday. Traffic congestion is expected around LB Stadium between 2 pm and 9 pm.

During the programme, either the traffic will be stopped or diverted at the following locations as per the local situations.

Traffic coming from Chapel road, Nampally and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will be diverted at AR petrol pump towards Police Control Room. Vehicles from SBI Gunfoundry side and intending to proceed towards Press Club/Basheerbagh Flyover will be diverted towards Chapel Road at SBI Gunfoundry.

Traffic from Ravindra Bharathi and Hill Fort road and intending to proceed towards BJR Statue will be diverted towards Nampally. Traffic from Basheerbagh flyover will not be allowed to take a right turn at BJR Statue and will have to proceed up to SBI Gunfoundry and take a right turn toward Chapel Road.

Vehicles coming from Narayanguda Cemetery towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at old MLA Quarters towards Himayatnagar Y junction. Traffic from King Koti and Boggulakunta to Basheerbagh via Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan will be diverted at King Koti crossroads towards Taj Mahal and Eden Garden.

Traffic from Basheerbagh towards PCR will be diverted at Basheerbagh towards Liberty. Vehicles from Himayathnagar Y junction towards Basheerbagh will be diverted at Himayathnagar Y junction.

RTC Buses diversion

RTC buses from Secunderabad towards Koti via Basheerbagh will be diverted at Liberty towards Himayathnagar – Narayanguda – Kachiguda and Koti. RTC buses from Mehdipatnam and Kukatpally side towards Koti via Ravindra Bharati and LB Stadium will be diverted at AR Petrol Pump towards Nampally.

Parking arrangements for Buses / Four Wheelers coming to LB Stadium from the following routes:

Vehicles coming from Karimnagar, Adilabad, Siddipet and Mancherial should go via Shamirpet – Alwal – Secunderabad – Paradise – Tank Bund – Ambedkar Statue, left turn – Liberty – Basheerbagh crossroads, left turn Nizam College and park near Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate LB Stadium.

Vehicles from Medak and Nizamabad should take the following route: Medchal – Suchitra cross roads – Bowenpally – Paradise – Tank Bund – Ambedkar statue left turn – Liberty – Basheerbagh left turn Nizam College and park at Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate LB Stadium.

Vehicles from Warangal Yadadri should take the following route: Uppal – Tarnaka – Chilakalaguda cross roads left turn – Musheerabad – Lower Tank Bunk – Liberty Basheerbagh cross roads left turn Nizam College and park at Gate No. 4 ‘F’-Gate LB Stadium.

Vehicles from Mahaboobnagar, Ranga Reddy and Vikarabad districts should take the following route: Mehdipatnam – Masab Tank – Ayodhya – Ravindra Bharati – Assembly Public Garden and park near ‘G’-Gate LB Stadium, opposite Ayakar Bhavan.

Vehicles from Nalgonda and Khammam should take the following road: LB Nagar – Dilsukhnagar – Chaderghat – Afzalgunj – MJ Market – Nampally and park at Public Garden ‘G’-Gate LB Stadium, Opp. Ayakar Bhavan.