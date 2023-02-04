Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of EV rally on Sunday

Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the Electric Vehicle rally being held from People's Plaza, Necklace Road to Hitex Convention Centre, on Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 09:28 PM, Sat - 4 February 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in view of the Electric Vehicle rally being held from People’s Plaza, Necklace Road to Hitex Convention Centre, on Sunday. Traffic diversions will be in force between 2 pm and 5.30 p.m.

The rally will pass through People’s Plaza– IMAX Necklace Road Rotary– VV Statue– KCP Junction- Panjagutta – NFCL –Sagar Society – KBR Park – Jubilee Hills Checkpost – Road No.45 – Cable Bridge enter into Cyberabad limits.

DIVERSION POINTS

Traffic from Nallagutta Junction will not be allowed towards Imax Necklace rotary and diverted towards Ranigunj and Buddha Bhavan. Traffic from Telugu Thalli/ BRK Bhavana Necklace rotary will not be allowed when the rally about to reach rotary and diverted toward Iqbal Minar.

Vehicles from Shadan/Raj Bhavan Road towards Panjagutta will be stopped for few minutes to allow rally to cross VV Statue junction and vehicles from Taj Krishna towards KCP will be stopped at Mercure Hotel until rally passes KCP Junction. Similarly, traffic from Monappa Island, Sagar Society, Cancer Hospital/Orissa Island and Film Nagar/Journalist Colony will be stopped briefly for the rally.

Similarly, traffic restrictions will be in place from 3 pm to 5 pm the rally in Cyberabad. Traffic coming from Cyber Tower Junction towards Aparna /Meenakshi Towers, Kondapur and Miyapur via Khanamet Junction will be diverted via Hitex Junction Straight – CII Junction – Kothaguda Junction – Right turn towards Kondapur and Miyapur.

Traffic from Kothaguda, towards Jubilee Hill will be diverted towards CII Junction –Tech Mahindra- Dell – HSBC – Lemon Tree Jn –IKEA and towards Madhapur and Jubilee Hills. In between IKEA towards Bio diversity Junction, all by-lanes will be closed and traffic should take diversion at Biodiversity Junction, towards Whisper valley through Khajaguda Junction.

On Sunday from 3 pm to 10 pm, heavy vehicles i.e. trucks, lorries, DCMs and water tankers will not be allowed in the limits of Madhapur and Raidurgam Traffic police stations limits