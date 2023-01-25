Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of events at Raj Bhavan on Thursday

The restrictions will be in place between 6 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 9 pm.
Hyderabad: The traffic police issued an advisory for Thursday in connection with events scheduled in at Raj Bhavan. The restrictions will be in place between 6 am to 11 am and from 3 pm to 9 pm
The road stretch from Somajiguda junction to VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad) is expected to witness moderate traffic congestion. Traffic congestion is expected at Somajiguda, Monappa Island (Rajiv Gandhi Statue), Raj Bhavan Metro Station and VV Statue Junction (Khairatabad).
The Raj Bhavan Quarters Road (Metro Residency) will be closed for general traffic on both sides. The police advised the citizens to take note of the advisory and avoid above traffic congestion junctions, take alternative routes to reach their destination and cooperate with the Hyderabad Traffic Police.