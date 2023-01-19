Hyderabad Traffic Police once again facilitates transport of live organs

Hyderabad: A heart and two lungs covered the distance of 11 km in just 12 minutes in the city on Thursday morning.

For the transport of live organs, which were harvested from a patient declared brain dead and being sent for organ transplantation to the needy patients, the city traffic police ensured the road taken by the ambulance was kept free of traffic.

As the traffic police created a green channel between Malakpet and Secunderabad, the medical team carrying the heart and lungs started its journey at 10.59 am from Yashoda Hospital, Malakpet. Using the traffic free road stretch, the ambulance covered 11 km and reached KIMS Hospital, Secunderabad, at 11.11 am.

The efforts of Hyderabad Traffic Police were applauded by the management of both Yashoda Hospital and KIMS Hospital. This is the second time that the Hyderabad Traffic Police has facilitated live organ transports this year so far.