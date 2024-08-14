Hyderabad: Traffic advisory issued in view of Independence Day celebrations on Thursday

By Telangana Today Updated On - 14 August 2024, 05:16 PM

Hyderabad: In connection with the Independence Day celebrations at Rani Mahal Lawns, Golconda Fort, on Thursday at 10, certain traffic and diversion arrangements have been notified.

Accordingly, the road from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be closed for general vehicular traffic from 6 am to 12 noon. The entry from Ramdevguda to Golconda Fort will be used for the A (Gold), A (White) & B (Blue) car pass holders.

Invitees with A (Gold), A (White), & B (Blue) car passes coming from Secunderabad, Banjara Hills, Masab Tank and Mehdipatnam side have to come via Rethi Bowli and Nanal Nagar Junctions and take left turn towards Balika Bhavan, Langar House flyover, Tippu Khan Bridge, Ramdevguda junction and take right turn towards Makkai Darwaza and Golconda Fort Gate.

The C (Green) car pass holders from Seven Tombs and Banjara Darwaza should take left turn and park their vehicles at Owaisi Ground and the C car pass holders coming from Langar Houz under flyover via Fateh Darwaza should take right turn at Bada bazaar and park their vehicles at Owaisi / GHMC Play Ground.

The D (Red) car pass holders have to take the route of Shaikpet Nala, Tolichowki, Seven Tombs, Banjara Darwaza and alight at Priyadarshini School and park their vehicles.

Similarly, the E (Black) car pass holders i.e. general public coming to the venue on their vehicles have to come via under the Langer Houz flyover, proceed towards Fateh Darwaza and park their vehicles at HUDA park.

The general public coming from Shaikpet and Tolichowki can park their vehicles inside the Seven Tombs and Deccan Park and board the free RTC buses provided at both the places to reach the venue.

Also, traffic will be diverted at Tivoli Junction towards Brooke Bond and N.C.C Junction and traffic coming from Tivoli towards Plaza will be restricted during 8 am and 10 am on need basis.