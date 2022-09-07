Arrangements in full swing for Telangana National Integration Day celebrations

(File Photo) Telangana is gearing up for Telangana National Integration Day celebrations beginning on September 16 to mark 75th anniversary of accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union.

Hyderabad: Telangana is gearing up for the Telangana National Integration Day celebrations beginning on September 16 to mark 75th anniversary of accession of erstwhile Hyderabad State to the Indian Union. To make the three-day opening celebrations a grand success, the officials have been making arrangements which are in full swing.

In tune with the arrangements, all the government offices, landmark public and private properties will be lit up with colourful lights. As per the schedule, arrangements have been made for taking out huge rallies in all constituency headquarters on September 16. Plans are afoot to organise the rallies with about 15,000 participants including students, youth and women in 119 Assembly constituencies. About 10,000 national flags along with 50 flags of huge size, will be supplied to each district. This will be followed by a public meeting.

Ministers V Srinivas Goud, Talasani Srinivas Yadav and Satyavathi Rathod on Wednesday reviewed the arrangements for the cultural procession followed by the public meeting at NTR Stadium in Hyderabad.

A team of officers led by Chief Secretary Somesh Kumar are supervising the arrangements for the three-

day event in all the 33 districts.

Marking the National Integration Day on September 17, Chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao will hoist the national flag at the Public Gardens in Hyderabad. Ministers, elected representatives and officials unfurl the national flags in all district headquarters, all the urban and rural local bodies and government offices respectively.

Later, the Chief Minister will inaugurate Sant Sevalal Banjara Bhavan and Komuram Bheem Adivasi Bhavan at Banjara Hills in Hyderabad. A large procession will be taken out from Necklace Road to NTR Stadium via Dr BR Ambedkar Statue. Artists performing around 30 different art forms like Gussadi, Gond and Lambadi dance forms will also participate. On the occasion, Chief Minister Chandrashekhar Rao will address a massive public meeting at NTR Stadium.

Freedom fighters, poets and artistes from all the districts, will be felicitated at their respective district headquarters on September 18. Programmes highlighting the rich culture of Telangana also will be organised on the occasion.