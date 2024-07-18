Hyderabad: Traffic awareness program held

The traffic police officials led by ACP Traffic Training Institute, Begumpet, G Shankar Raju, apprised and interacted with the students about road safety and traffic rules.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 18 July 2024, 08:15 PM

A traffic awareness program was conducted at Government High School Regimental Bazaar on Thursday.

Senior police officials explained the students about the precautions to be taken while crossing the road, walking on the road, pedestrian signal etc. The students were also told about the ill effects of triple riding, driving without license, following traffic signals among other traffic rules.