Hyderabad: Attention diversion gang held by Begumpet police

The arrested persons are Irfan from North East Delhi; Mohd Feroz from Borabanda; Shakir and his wife Rubi, both from Uttar Pradesh.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 23 August 2024, 08:34 PM

Hyderabad: The Task Force (North) team along with the Begumpet police on Friday nabbed a four-member gang of thieves for allegedly cheating people by diverting their attention. Officials recovered gold and silver ornaments, cash and mobile phones, altogether worth Rs 8.8 lakh.

The gang members led by Irfan, the kingpin target passengers at crowded bus stations and railway stations and posing as fellow passengers steal their bags and luggage by diverting their attention.

Mohammed Feroz acts as auto driver while Shakir and his wife Rubi already sit on back seat of auto as passengers and Mohammed Feroz will hire the victims as passenger for sharing auto.

After the victims board the auto, Irfan also boards the vehicle posing as a passenger and decamps with the valuables.

Following a complaint, the Task Force nabbed the gang and handed it over to the Begumpet police for further action.