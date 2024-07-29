Begumpet railway station development work at brisk pace

The facilities for train travelers planned at the redeveloped Begumpet station includes removal of unwanted structures, improved lighting, better circulating area, upgraded parking space, Divyangjan-friendly infrastructure, environment-friendly building by use of green energy, etc.
Hyderabad: The works related to redevelopment of the Begumpet railway station, being taken-up as a part of the ‘Naya Bharat Naya Station’ initiative of Amrit Bharat Station Scheme (ABSS) of Railway ministry, is underway at a brisk pace.
South Central Railway (SCR) authorities said the envisaged transformation of Begumpet railway station is taking good shape. Upon completion, the station will boast a modern facade, an improved circulating area and advanced passenger amenities.
The Begumpet station is being developed with modern architecture and world-class facilities will serve as city centre with focus on long-term planning and the South Central Railway (SCR) General Manager Arun Kumar Jain said the developed station will provide a new experience to rail users.
In August last year, Prime Minister Narendra Modi has virtually laid foundation to railway stations across the country, including 21 railway stations across Telangana.
Railway officials said that in the first phase, foundation stone has been laid for 21 stations in Telangana, 15 in Andhra Pradesh, 13 in Maharashtra, and one station in Karnataka at a combined cost of nearly Rs 2.079.29 crore.
List of stations being redeveloped in Telangana: