Hyderabad: Traffic cop turns Good Samaritan, rescues accident victim

Around noon, the youngster was injured after a rashly driven car hit the bike he was riding at NTR Nagar near LB Nagar

By | Published: 1:07 am

Hyderabad: Setting an example of people-friendly policing, LB Nagar Traffic Additional Inspector Naga Mallu attended to an accident victim and apart from administering first-aid, shifted him to hospital for better treatment here on Thursday.

Around noon, the youngster was injured after a rashly driven car hit the bike he was riding at NTR Nagar near LB Nagar. He was injured on his right leg and was waiting for help, when Naga Mallu, who was on duty and regulating traffic at a nearby spot, noticed him and rushed to his rescue. As there was heavy bleeding from the injuries, the inspector administered first aid to control the bleeding. He then shifted the victim in the police patrol car to a nearby private hospital for treatment.

Those who witnessed the incident appreciated the swift response and human approach of the cop.

Now you can get handpicked stories from Telangana Today on Telegram everyday. Click the link to subscribe.

Click to follow Telangana Today Facebook page and Twitter .