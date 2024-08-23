Residential hostels in Hyderabad inspected by Food Safety wing

The Food Safety authorities of GHMC conducted thorough inspection of kitchens, raw food materials, storage areas, cooked food and evaluated the situation of general sanitation in government and private residential hostels and schools.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 23 August 2024, 07:48 PM

Hyderabad: The Food Safety authorities conducted a series of inspections in government and private residential schools and hostels spread across multiple locations in Hyderabad between Wednesday and Friday

As a part of these inspections, the Food Safety authorities, between August 21 and 23, inspected a total of 23 private and government residential hostels. A total of 4 residential hostels in LB Nagar, 6 in Charminar, 5 each in Khairatabad and Serilingampally and 4 each in Kukatpally and Secunderabad zones were inspected the Food Safety authorities.