Fool-proof security arrangements being made for Bakrid festival: Hyderabad CP

Instructions were given to all officers to take fool-proof security and traffic management measures. Patrolling will be intensified and the force will be on stand to, said Hyderabad CP

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:20 PM, Tue - 27 June 23

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police CV Anand at an interdepartmental coordination meeting for Bakrid festival in Hyderabad.

Hyderabad: An interdepartmental coordination meeting for Bakrid festival was conducted by the Hyderabad police on Tuesday.

Hyderabad Commissioner of Police, CV Anand said that fool-proof security arrangements are being made for the festival. “Instructions were given to all officers to take fool-proof security and traffic management measures. Patrolling will be intensified and the force will be on stand to,” he said.

GHMC Joint Commissioner Sailaja said that additional sanitation teams and garbage collecting vehicles will be deployed in wards and masjids.

During the meeting eminent Muslim clerics and the public representatives appealed to their brethren to dispose the animal waste properly and keep streets clean and cooperate with the police.

“It’s our collective responsibility to uphold the Ganga-Jamuna Tehzeeb of our city and maintain peace,” said the peace committee members.