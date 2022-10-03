Hyderabad Traffic police intensify operation ROPE

Published Date - 11:15 PM, Mon - 3 October 22

(Around 25 traffic units of Hyderabad traffic police conducted the drive across the city on Monday) The Hyderabad traffic police have intensified its operation ‘ROPE’ (Removal of Obstructive Parking & Encroachments) from Monday.

Hyderabad: The 25 traffic units of Hyderabad traffic police conducted the drive across the city and a fine of Rs 3,65,000 was imposed on 472 motorists and 18 establishment owners for traffic violations as part of ROPE operation.

Hyderabad Commissioner CV Anand made a surprise inspection at Road No- 45 junction in Jubilee Hills. During his visit, he checked the readiness of field staff, and discussed on the engineering changes required. The traffic officials briefed the Police Commissioner about the inflow, volumes and the load on the local roads.

Later, interacting with the media, CV Anand said that the steep rise in population and increase of personal vehicles during the Covid pandemic, the city now faces a serious situation of traffic jams at all junctions. He asked the citizens to understand the seriousness of the situation and voluntarily cooperate with police to ensure free flow of traffic.

“To reduce congestion on roads, we have started this special drive to clear the encroachments and obstructive parking,” he said. CV Anand said that more special drives will be initiated to keep a check on traffic violations including triple riding, cell phone riding, wrong side driving etc, which will also go a long way to bring order on the city roads.

He urged the public representatives to cooperate with the traffic police during enforcement and VIP movements. The general public was advised to commute the public transport systems in lieu of personal vehicles, he felt.

Anand reiterated that the commuters must stop at the ‘Stop’ line on noticing the signal turning green to orange. All the establishment owners were being sensitized to keep the carriage way clear by providing park space. Joint Commissioner of Police (traffic) AV Ranganath, and other officers accompanied the Hyderabad Commissioner during the visit.