Hyderabad Traffic Police warn of legal action against rumour mongers

By Telangana Today Published Date - 03:40 PM, Wed - 23 November 22

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad Traffic Police on Wednesday warned of serious legal action against those spreading rumours about traffic penalties.

Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic), AV Ranganath said all fines against traffic violations were in accordance with the G.O Ms. No 108, dated August 8, 2011, issued in erstwhile combined state of Andhra Pradesh, and not newly levied fines.

The following are the current and old penalties: 2-wheeler triple riding new Rs 1200 (old Rs 1200) while for wrong side driving the fines are, for 2-wheeler Rs 200 (Rs 1100), 3-wheeler is Rs 200 (Rs 1100) and 4 wheeler – Rs 700 (1100). For wrong side driving for second time, the fines are – 2 wheeler – Rs. 700 (1100) 3 wheeler – Rs 700 (Rs. 1100) and 4 wheeler – Rs 1700 (1100).