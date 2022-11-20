Hyderabad Traffic Police issue over 1.32 lakh e-challans for irregular number plates

By Telangana Today Published: Updated On - 07:57 PM, Sun - 20 November 22

(Photo: Anand Dharmana) Hyderabad Traffic Police booked 525 criminal cases against the violators.

Hyderabad: A whooping 1,32,392 e-challans were issued by the Hyderabad Traffic Police against motorists moving around with tampered or no registration number plate, so far this year. The police also booked 525 criminal cases against the violators.

Since the beginning of the year, the Hyderabad Traffic Police have taken up special drives in the city against the wrong number plates after the top brass noticed such vehicles were used in criminal offences.

Also Read Hyderabad traffic police to launch special drive against triple riding, wrongside driving

“During the special drive, we are seizing these vehicle for violation of the prescribed number plate display rule and lodging a complaint at the nearest local law and order police station. A criminal case is booked and the vehicle owner is arrested,” said Joint Commissioner of Police (Traffic) AV Ranganath. The vehicle owner has to attend the case in the local court concerned until the judgment is pronounced.

During the special drives the police noticed vehicle owners were using false number plates and deleting digits/letters and seized them. The police faced problems in tracking down the offenders who use such vehicles with tampered number plates, for property offences or involvement in road accidents.

“People tamper with the registration number plate to escape traffic challans. However, a serious aspect is unsocial elements started doing it putting the citizens at a greater risk. It has several security and law & order implications and wrong number plates could mislead the law enforcement agencies in detection or investigation of an offence,” he said.

The traffic police maintained that even displaying writings like ‘Police, Government vehicle, Press, Corporator, Army, MLA and MP’ will also attract cases. “All the above are violations of Sections 50, 51 and 52 of the Motor Vehicle Rules,” the official said.

This year so far:

Total e-challans issued for number plate rule violation– 1,32,392.

E- Challans issued against two wheelers – 97,756.

E- Challans against four wheelers – 31,392.

E- Challans against other vehicles – 3,244.

No of FIRs booked– 525.

E-Challans Issued:

NORTH HYDERABAD TRAFFIC DISTRICT:

Two wheelers – 59,358.

Four wheelers – 17,484.

Others – 1378.

FIR’s – 215

SOUTH HYDERABAD TRAFFIC DISTRICT:

Two wheelers – 38,398.

Four wheelers – 13908

Others – 1865

FIR’s – 116.