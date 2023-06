Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions at Fatehnagar for 45 days

In view of the construction of RCC box bridge at Shivalayam Fatehnagar, for 45 days from June 11 to July 26.

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:43 PM, Sat - 10 June 23

Hyderabad: The Cyberabad traffic police have announced certain traffic restrictions in view of the construction of RCC box bridge at Shivalayam Fatehnagar, for 45 days from June 11 to July 26.

Traffic coming from Fatehnagar towards Bharathnagar is advised to take diversion at Fatehnagar pelican signal towards T junction, Balanagar – Narsapur X road– Deendayal Nagar (Zinkalawada) Sanathangar railway station and Bharathnagar flyover.

The traffic coming from Bharathnagar towards Fatehnagar is advised to take diversion at Bharathnagar under flyover towards Sanathnagar railway station – Deendayal nagar (Zinkalawada) – Narsapur X road – Kamlesh Medical “U” turn- T junction, Balanagar and Fathenagar.