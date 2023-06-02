| Traffic Restrictions Across Hyderabad On Sunday In View Of Suraksha Dinotsavam

Traffic restrictions across Hyderabad on Sunday in view of ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’

The traffic restrictions will be placed in Hyderabad on Sunday from 6 am to 11 pm as the Telangana State Police is celebrating the day as ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’ as part of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu

By Telangana Today Updated On - 10:05 PM, Fri - 2 June 23

Representational image.

Hyderabad: In view of Telangana Rashtra Avatarana Dashabdi Utsavalu, the Telangana State Police is celebrating the day as ‘Suraksha Dinotsavam’ on Sunday, June 4. As a result, there will be certain traffic restrictions in the city from 6am to 11pm.

Various police activities and events have been planned including Patrol Cars rally, Technology Exhibition at Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Statue, Women Safety Carnival and Foot March to Charminar.

Traffic restriction points:

*Sanjeeviah Park – Budha Bhavan – Sailing Club – Childrens Park – Ambedkar Statue – Liberty – Basheerbagh – BJR Statue – Abids – MJ Market – SA Bazar – Afzalgunj – Nayapul – Madina – Pattargatti – Gulzar House – Char Kaman – Charminar

*Nallagutta under Railway Bridge – Buddha Bhavan – Karbala Junction -Sailing Club – Marriot Hotel – Sailing Club Children’s Park – Lepakshi-Tank Bund – Telugu Thalli Junction – L.V. Prasad Road – GHMC Office – Liberty – Basheerbagh Flyover – BJR Statue – SBH -Gunfoundry – Chermas – Jagdish Market.

*Tilak Road – GPO / MJ Market Jambagh Road – MJ Market Road – Malakunta Road – SA Bazar Mosque Gowliguda Road – Afzalgunj T Junction – Shivaji Bridge Junction – Risala Abdullah Road – Nayapul – Salarjung Museum Road – Madina – Gulzar House.

* Charminar – Gulzar House – Delhi Gate – Nayapul – Afzalgunj – SA Bazar – MJ Market – Taj Island – Nampally Rly Stn. – AR Petrol Pump – Ravindra Bharathi – Iqbal Minar – Telugu Thalli junction – NTR Marg – Rotary – Peoples Plaza – Sanjeevaiah Park.

*Junction OGH Auto Stand – SA Bazar Mosque – Osmangunj – Gandhi Bhavan – Taj Island – Intermediate Board – Nampally ‘T’ Junction -Nampally railway station – Haj House – PCR Junction – Ravindra Bharathi – Iqbal Minar – Secretariat Road – NTR Marg – VV Statue – Imax Road.

Traffic will not be allowed on Tank Bund from both sides and on to PVNR Marg from Buddha Bhavan , Nallagutta and Indira Gandhi Rotary from 6 am to 2 pm as per local situation.

Parking places for visitors of the exhibition at Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Statue

1. Single line parking at Necklace Road and Mint compound lane.

2. NTR Ghat

3. NTR Garden

4. Race Course Road.

TS Women Safety Wing carnival on Tank Bund:

*Dr.B.R.Ambedkar Statue – Telugu Thalli junction, Iqbal Minar –Liberty – Himayathnagar – Karbala Maidan – Sailing Club – Kavadiguda – DBR Mills – Lower Tank Bund – Katta Maisamma Temple – Ghosal – Jabbar Complex – Bible House.

Parking places for visitors:

1. Ambedkar Statue to Lepakshi

2. Opp: BRK Bhavan Road.

3. Buddha Bhavan backside towards PVNR Marg

4. Sailing Club to Children’s park

5. NTR Grounds

6. New MLA Quarters, Adarshnagar.

Traffic updates can be followed on Hyderabad Traffic Police Twitter and Facebook accounts – (facebook.com/HYDTP) and @HYDP (Twitter handle). In case if any emergency in travel, kindly call traffic help line 9010203626 for travel assistance.

Cyberabad Traffic Advisory:

In view of Cyberabad Police ‘Drone show at Durgam Cheruvu on Sunday evening, certain traffic restrictions will be placed in the surroundings.

Traffic points:

*AIG Hospitals- Jubilee Hills -IKEA Rotary – Cyber towers– COD Junction – Neeru’s Junction – Jubilee hills.

*Bio-diversity – T-Hub- Jubilee Hills Road No.45 – Dr. B.R.Ambedkar Open University – D-mart.

4. IKEA flyover will be closed.