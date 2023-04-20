Hyderabad: Traffic restrictions issued for Eid ul Fitr prayers

Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am on the day of festival to be celebrated on Saturday or Sunday

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:11 PM, Thu - 20 April 23

Hyderabad: The Hyderabad traffic police issued an advisory in connection with Eid ul Fitr prayers at Mir Alam Eidgah and Hockey Grounds at Masab Tank. Restrictions or diversions will be imposed between 8 am and 11.30 am on the day of festival to be celebrated on Saturday or Sunday.

Mir Alam Tank Idgah:

The vehicular traffic (Namazees) from Puranapul, Kamatipura, Kishanbagh for prayers will be allowed through Bahadurpura cross roads from 8 am to 11.30 am. During the prayer time, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah, Tadban and diverted at Bahadurpura cross-roads towards Kishanbagh, Kamatipura and Puranapul etc.

Similarly, general vehicular traffic will not be allowed towards Eidgah and diverted at Danamma Huts cross roads towards Shastripuram, NS Kunta, etc. Vehicles will not be allowed towards Eidgah and will be diverted at Kalapather L&O police station towards Mochi Colony, Bahadurpura, Shamsheergunj and Nawab Saheb Kunta.

Heavy vehicles including RTC buses from Puranapul towards Bahadurpura will be diverted at Puranapul Darwaza towards Jiyaguda and City College side till the entire congregation disperses after prayers. From Shamshabad, Rajendra Nagar and Mailardevpally, they will be diverted at Aramghar Junction towards Shamshabad or Rajendra Nagar or Mailardevpally till the congregation disperses.

Hockey Ground, Masab Tank:

At Hockey Ground, Masab Tank, namazees will offer prayers up to under the junction flyover and no vehicular traffic will be allowed under the flyover. Traffic from Mehdipatnam side and from Lakdikapul side will be allowed for commuting only on the flyover from 7 am to 10 am.

Traffic from Mehdipatnam towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted via Ayodhya Junction, Khairtabad, RTA Office, Khairtabad, Taj Krishna Hotel so on. Traffic from Lakdi-ka-pul towards Masab Tank towards Road No.1/12 Banjara Hills via Masab Tank will be diverted at Ayodhya Junction towards Nirankari, Khairtabad, VV Statue, Khairtabad RTA Office, Taj Krishna Hotel. Traffic will not be allowed from below the Masab Tank flyover towards Road No.1, Banjara Hills till the completion of prayers.

Traffic from Road No. 12, Banjara Hills will not be allowed towards Masab Tank and diverted at Road No, 1/12 Junction towards Taj Krishna Hotel –RTA Khairtabad and vehicles from NFCL Junction, Punjagutta diverted at Taj Krishna Hotel towards Errum Manzil Colony, RTA Khairtabad, Nirankari, Lakdikapool, Masab Tank flyover, Mehdipatnam.

