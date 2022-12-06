Hyderabad: TSRTC starts new metro express services between Dilsukhnagar and kokapet

In view of the demand and following requests from the citizens, the corporation had introduced four new Metro Express.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 08:46 PM, Tue - 6 December 22

Representational Image.

Hyderabad: To provide better connectivity to those living on the city suburbs, the Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) has introduced new metro express services between Dilsukhnagar and Kokapet.

In view of the demand and following requests from the citizens, the corporation had introduced four new Metro Express on the Dilsukhnagar – Kokapet stretch. According to the TSRTC officials, these buses will be ferried for about every 40 minutes and will enroute pass Koti, Nampally, Masab Tank, Mehdipatnam, Langar Houz, Tipukhan Bridge, Bandlaguda, Taramatipeta and Narsingi.

The newly introduced buses will start at 6 am from Dilsukhnagar and the last bus from the depot will start at 8.40 pm. Similarly, the first bus from the Kokapet bus stop will be at 7.25 am, and the last bus will be at 10 pm.

“Residents of Kokapet, Gandipet, Narsingi and surrounding areas can avail these services, and reach their destinations easily,” said a TSRTC official.