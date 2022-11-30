TSRTC to add 1020 new buses in Hyderabad

While outdated buses will be scrapped and replaced with new ones, at least 700 super luxury buses will be converted into city buses.

By Telangana Today Published Date - 04:55 PM, Wed - 30 November 22

Hyderabad: Adding on to the State government’s efforts towards improving public transportation, Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) will soon be adding 1,020 new buses in the city in the coming two to three months.

In addition, 320 electric buses will be rented from private organisations. Across the State, TSRTC is planning to add 1,016 new buses.

Meanwhile, the corporation has recently started running minibuses from Raidurg metro station to IT companies after several requests were made by techies at the IT corridor.