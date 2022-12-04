TSRTC all set to install i-TIMS across fleet

By C. Romeo Updated On - 10:58 PM, Sun - 4 December 22

Hyderabad: The stage is set for Telangana State Road Transport Corporation (TSRTC) to achieve another milestone in the form of expansion of the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine (i-TIMs), an android -based technology, to all the buses across the fleet.

At present, the technology is installed and used as a pilot project in about 600 buses. TSRTC officials said appropriate steps are being taken by the state-run road transport corporation to soon introduce the Intelligent-Ticket Issue Machine system in all the city buses and other services alike.

This will allow passengers to book tickets 15 minutes before departure. Passengers can make payments through UPI, cash, and credit and debit cards, officials added. The arrival and departure timings of the buses will also be made available to passengers, i-TIMs is supported by the Online Passenger Reservation System (OPRS) software. This allows the bus driver to also issue tickets in real-time and update details.

The corporation had already installed the technology in some bus services including those running under the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC). With the trial run being a success, it now decided to expand it to all the buses in the State.

“Intelligent TIMs is integrated with OPRS, which enable the drivers to issue tickets in the buses, with real time updating of the ticket details in OPRS. The technology enable simultaneous online bookings, booking at TSRTC agent counters and issue of tickets by drivers in the buses,” said a TSRTC official.

I-TIMs enable passengers to obtain ticket by payments either through cash or through credit and debit cards and NCMC (National Common Mobility Cards) cards. According to TSRTC officials, this strategy not only saves the passengers time but also allows them to know ahead of time how many seats are available on the bus.

In order to provide better and improved services to the travellers and tourists, the TSRTC is also planning to roll out smart cards once the new system is implemented and is in place.