Hyderabad: Two buildings at Mindspace undergoes swift demolition for major redevelopment

By Telangana Today Updated On - 04:32 PM, Sat - 23 September 23

Hyderabad: A swift demolition operation unfolded on Saturday, as the B7 and B8 structures at the Raheja Mindspace complex in the city met their end. This marked the commencement of a renewed phase for the Mindspace development project, and the task was executed by the teams from Edifice Engineering and Jet Demolition.

The removal of these aged buildings sets the stage for a transformation of the area, as expansive structures are set to take their place. The anticipated completion date for this project falls within the fiscal year 2026/2027.

The first structure, boasting a substantial footprint of 1.3 million square feet, is expected to reshape the landscape significantly. The second site, which also underwent demolition today, will soon host a colossal structure measuring 1.6 million square feet.